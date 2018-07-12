[SBS Star] Chinese State Media to Spotlight Wanna One's Kang Daniel

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel got unprecedented attention by Chinese state media.On July 10, a Chinese state media outlet Global Times reported, "Kang Daniel has topped the South Korean 'Best Idol' list for 17 consecutive weeks. [...] Kang's global popularity and cultural influence has made him the center of attention lately."Global Times also provided supporting examples that indicate Kang Daniel's influential power on public.According to the report, the latest issue of a fashion magazine featuring Kang Daniel on its cover recorded extraordinary sales, while Kang Daniel's solo online live stream received more than 100 million likes.Global Times regarded three factors that have led to Kang Daniel's success as his attractive looks, hard-working nature and positive life attitude.It suggested that Kang Daniel's success is exceptional compared to other Korean artists, commenting, "The 21-year-old entertainer, who rose to fame after standing out during the South Korean idol competition reality show Produce 101, hasn't yet to make the move to films or TV dramas, but this has not stopped his popularity from increasing."It is very unusual for Chinese state media not to focus on Chinese national artist but a member of K-pop group, and this exception for Kang Daniel proves his global popularity over Korea.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'Global Times' 'wannaonego.mnet' Official Website, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)