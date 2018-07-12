SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk & Lee Jung Shin's Trip to Bali Before Enlistment
K-pop boy band CNBLUE's Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin went on a trip to Bali, Indonesia before their upcoming military enlistment.
CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Jung ShinOn July 11, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin shared a series of photos and videos on their social media account.

In the photos, the members were seen enjoying their vacation in Bali with their close acquaintances.
CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Jung ShinWithout much caption written with the photos, they seemed to enjoy their last vacation to the fullest.
CNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Jung ShinCNBLUE Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Jung ShinEarlier on July 5, CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment has announced Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin's military enlistment.

According to the agency, the two CNBLUE members will be enlisting in the military on the same day, July 31.

Both members are planning to enlist quietly without any official farewell events with their fans.

(Credit= 'leejungshin91' 'mr_kanggun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
