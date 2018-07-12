SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS' August Comeback? Big Hit Entertainment Responds
[SBS Star] BTS' August Comeback? Big Hit Entertainment Responds

2018.07.12
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, gave an update regarding the group's comeback.

On July 11, a news outlet reported that BTS will soon make its comeback with a repackaged album of its latest release 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'.
BTSAccording to the report, the members of BTS are currently in their final stages of album preparation, and are planning to release the new album in August.

In regard to the report, Big Hit Entertainment released a short official statement, "It is currently difficult to reveal specific details regarding BTS' repackaged album."
BTSBTSAs the agency did not explicitly deny the group's comeback, fans are longing for BTS' summer comeback with a new release.

Along with the potential repackaged album, BTS' is scheduled to kick of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour in Seoul on August 25 and 26.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
