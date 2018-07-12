SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JESSI Speaks Highly of BTS' Excellent Teamwork After Working Together
Korean-American hip-hop artist JESSI talked about how all seven members of boy group BTS are good friends unlike some other K-pop groups.

Recently, JESSI held a live broadcast session to communicate with her fans using her social media account.

During the live broadcast, JESSI began to talk about BTS.
JESSI live broadcastShe started off by saying, "They are doing so well in America right now. I'm so proud of them. I feel like they are doing well, because not only the group is made of talented individuals, but they also have amazing teamwork. I've actually seen this myself."
JESSI and BTSShe added, "You know, there are some idol group members who don't like each other and also don't get along well with each other, but BTS wasn't like them. I've previously worked with them for over 14 hours, and their friendship is honestly incredible. They are actually very good friends in real life."

Meanwhile, BTS is getting ready for the group's upcoming world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' that is to kick off on August 25 in Seoul.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jessicah_o' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
