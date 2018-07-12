SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Hyun Seung to Enlist in the Military This Month
[SBS Star] Jang Hyun Seung to Enlist in the Military This Month

작성 2018.07.12 13:17 조회수
K-pop artist Jang Hyun Seung has announced his military enlistment date.

On July 12, Jang Hyun Seung's management agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed his upcoming military enlistment.
Jang Hyun SeungThe agency stated, "Jang Hyun Seung will be enlisting in the army on July 24. As he wishes to enlist quietly, the exact time and location will not be announced."
Jang Hyun SeungJang Hyun Seung will reportedly serve as an active-duty soldier once he completes his basic military training.

Jang Hyun Seung debuted as a member of BEAST back in 2009, but he announced his departure from the group in 2016.
BEASTWhile the rest of members have left CUBE Entertainment and kicked off the group promotions under a different name HIGHLIGHT, Jang renewed his contract with the agency and released tracks as a solo artist. 

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
