[SBS Star] Special Sneakers Designed by EXO-CBX & Girls' Generation to Launch Soon

The members of K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX and girl group Girls' Generation will be launching a limited edition collection of sneakers of their own design.On July 10, EXO-CBX and Girls' Generation's management agency SM Entertainment revealed that they will be launching sneakers of their own design as part of a special collaboration.For this collaboration, EXO-CBX's CHEN, BAEKHYUN, XIUMIN and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, and Yuri took part in sampling and designing to produce unique pairs of sneakers.The singers commented, "It is our first time designing sneakers, and it was a very fun experience."These one and only sneakers will be available globally for pre-order on July 25, and they will be officially launched in August on the brand's website.On this day, SM Entertainment also released a photo and short video of their behind-the-scenes design process.You can check out the picture above and watch the video here.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, '!t Live' YouTube, 'ysneakers' Official Website)(SBS Star)