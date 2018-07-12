[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Shows Off Her Ageless Beauty

Korean actress Park Bo Young proves that she does not age in newly-released pictures.On July 12, Park Bo Young's upcoming movie 'Your Wedding' (literal title) revealed three pictures of the actress during the shooting of the movie.In one of the pictures, Park Bo Young is sitting in class wearing a school uniform.Park Bo Young's young look with a round face and puppy eyes make her look so natural in the uniform that it makes you forget that she is actually 28 in real life.In the other pictures, she boasts different charms; one with a classy clothing, and another with casual clothes and lovely curled hair.'Your Wedding' is a romance drama film illustrating the ten-year relationship between two main characters from teenage to adulthood.Park Bo Young will be leading the film as 'Seung Hee', who does not believe in first love, but strongly believes in love at first sight.The male lead 'Woo Yeon' will be played by actor Kim Young-kwang, and his character is someone who believes his first love is the last person to love.In the beginning of the film, you will notice Woo Yeon developing feelings for Seung Hee in high school.However, as he is unsure whether if she feels the same way, he keeps the feelings to himself.Then one day, Woo Yeon gets a wedding invitation from Seung Hee.'Your Wedding' is set to be released in theaters in August.(Lee Narin, Credit= MEGABOX Plus M)(SBS Star)