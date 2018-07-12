[SBS Star] VIDEO: Golden Child Blew Midsummer Heat Away with 'LET ME'



(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

K-pop boy group Golden Child is back with its latest track 'LET ME'!On July 10 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Golden Child unveiled its title track 'LET ME' with a perfect performance.The track 'LET ME' is the title track of Golden Child's first single album 'Goldenness' released on July 4.With its unique brightness, Golden Child brought a joyful music with fast, rhythmic beat on stage that is perfect for the summer.The lyrics sing about a boy's passionate confession to a girl, begging to let him do anything for her.With the song's addictive melody, repeated hooks and cute choreography, Golden Child took its fans' hearts away.Check out Golden Child's stage below to cool down the summer heat!(SBS Star)