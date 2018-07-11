[SBS Star] VIDEO: 9MUSES' Gyeong Ree Debuts as a Solo Artist!

K-pop girl group 9MUSES' member Gyeong Ree has debuted as a solo artist.On July 8, Gyeong Ree had a successful solo debut stage on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On this day, Gyeong Ree unveiled her solo debut track 'BLUE MOON' that was released on July 5.'BLUE MOON' is a pop dance track that is filled with emotional yet sexy sounds.The lyrics describe the anger that one feels towards a lover before breaking up with him/her.Through this song, Gyeong Ree demonstrates her incredible singing skills, which were hidden behind her sexy image.Watch Gyeong Ree's performance as a solo artist below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)