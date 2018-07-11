[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki ♥ Song Hye Kyo Spotted at a Wedding in LA

The celebrity couple actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo were spotted in Los Angeles.According to a Chinese media outlet Sina, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Gyo are currently in LA, and they have attended a friend's wedding recently.Along with the report, Sina released a photo of the Song-Song couple sitting next to each other at the wedding, elegantly dressed.In the picture, Song Joong Ki smiles brightly while listening to Song Hye Kyo talk, and they both look like they are having a good time.Sina also noted that the two were kind enough to take some pictures with other guests at the wedding when asked.Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki tied the knot last October, and are continuing to build sweet memories together a happily married couple.A short while ago, Song Hye Kyo confirmed to star in a new romance drama 'Boyfriend' with actor Park Bo Gum, and Song Joong Ki is reportedly going over the scripts for a historical drama 'Asdal' (working title) and science fiction movie 'The Lightning Ship' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= Sina/SBS funE, 'kyo1122' Instagram, KBS Descendants of the Sun)(SBS Star)