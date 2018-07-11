SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN to Show Their Professional Basketball Skills
K-pop boy group EXO's members CHANYEOL, BAEKHYUN and XIUMIN showed off their impressive basketball skills.EXOOn July 10, CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN posted videos of three members playing basketball together.

In the first video, CHANYEOL is having a perfect dunk shot running from the back.

Especially, he showed off his strength by holding on to the basketball hoop.
 
 

A minute later, BAEKHYUN also posted his dunk shot video.

At first, the video was focused on the hoop and it seemed like BAEKHYUN is having a perfect shooting, but a funny secret was revealed soon after.

The basketball hoop was so low that BAEKHYUN had to lie on the ground after having a shoot.
 
 

BAEKHYUN also posted XIUMIN's video.

He wrote, "He sure is the eldest" and added, "#the eldest but look like youngest #hopping #no-looking 3 score shoot #CHEN for 1 second #special guest".

In the video, XIUMIN is shooting the basketball turning his back to the basketball goal.

His ball perfectly got into the hoop and everyone is shouting in surprise including XIUMIN himself.
 
 

Meanwhile, EXO is holding its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' at Gocheok Sky dome in Seoul, from July 13 to 15.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo''real__pcy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
