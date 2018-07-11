SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong's Constrasting Appearance Makes Many Curious
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong's Constrasting Appearance Makes Many Curious

작성 2018.07.11 16:58
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yang Se Jongs Constrasting Appearance Makes Many Curious
Korean actor Yang Se Jong's contrasting appearance is making people wonder what is going on with him.

On July 11, Yang Se Jong's new drama 'Still 17' unveiled two different photos of the actor.

In one of the photos, he has a beard and messy hair, and gazes blankly into something in the woods.

In the other photo, he is styled with neat hair and a fashionable blazer jacket.

Nevertheless, Yang Se Jong possesses a sorrowful look on his face in both pictures.

These pictures are building up the curiosity of people who are waiting for 'Still 17' to be aired.Yang Se JongYang Se Jong'Still 17' is a romance drama about two characters 'Gong Woo-jin' (Yang Se Jong), a 30-year-old man working as a stage designer, and 'Woo Seo-ri' (actress Shin Hae Sun), who believes that she is still 17 after waking up from a 13-year-long coma.

The first episode of 'Still 17' is scheduled to air on July 23.

Watch the preview of 'Still 17' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Still 17, 'SBSNOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
