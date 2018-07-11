[SBS Star] NU'EST W REN Feels Awkward with JR?

K-pop boy group NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W's REN picked the leader JR as the person who he feels awkward with.On July 11, all members of NU'EST W―ARON, REN, BAEKHO, and JR made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Moon Hee Joon's Music Show'.During the talk, the host Moon Hee Joon asked, "You guys have known each other for over 10 years. Is there anyone who you feel awkward with?".As the members were asked to answer the question right away, they all said, "No one." at the same time.However, REN blurted out "It's JR.", as he expected others would choose someone as well.JR responded, "REN and I have been roommates for like seven years. I'm quite shocked right now."Slightly embarrassed to be the only one who called out a name, REN laughed and explained, "We like different kind of food. JR likes seafood, while I like things like grilled intestines. So, when he would ask me if I wanted to share food with him, I felt awkward telling him that I didn't like the food that he was going to have."Then, JR commented, "Actually, I don't eat seafood when I share food with REN, as I know that he doesn't like seafood."BAEKHO added, "That's true. We don't even go to a sushi restaurant when we go to Japan, because REN doesn't like sushi."After BAEKHO's remark, Moon Hee Joon laughed and quickly moved on to another topic before things got more awkward.Meanwhile, NU'EST W has returned with the new title track 'Dejavu' on June 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'glorypath' 'pockyjr' Instagram, KBS Cool FM Moon Hee Joon's Music Show)(SBS Star)