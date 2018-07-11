[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk's Agency Reveals Why He Made His Mental Disorder Public

Actor Jang Keun Suk's management agency has revealed the details of his bipolar disorder diagnosis.On July 10 episode of SBS' entertainment news program 'Han Bam', Jang Keun Suk and his upcoming military service was covered.Being classified as fourth grade in physical examination, Jang Keun Suk will serve his mandatory duty as a public service worker instead.The actor's management agency, Tree J Company, explained that he has been diagnosed as bipolar disorder since 2011.A representative from the agency stated, "He has been going through a rough time. He tried to overcome it through medical treatment and endured it for a long time. He even pleaded to have some rest for a couple of years until his condition gets better."The representative also informed that Jang Keun Suk is still having medical treatment up until now.Regarding the reason why Jang Keun Suk has decided to make his mental disorder public, the representative explained, "We didn't want to make it public, as Jang Keun Suk's mental disorder is his personal weakness after all. But we thought it is our duty to clarify this issue as the public questioned Jang Keun Suk's military service for a long time."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'AsiaPrinceJKS0804' Facebook, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)(SBS Star)