[SBS Star] BTS 'Spring Day' Becomes the Longest Charting K-pop Group Song
작성 2018.07.11 15:04
'Spring Day' by K-pop boy group BTS has become the longest K-pop group song to be on the top 100 chart on Melon―one of the largest music streaming websites in Korea.

Released on February 13, 2017, 'Spring Day' from BTS' third repackaged album 'YOU NEVER WALK ALONE' has charted on Melon's top 100 for 73 consecutive weeks since its release.BTSThe song has never left the top 100 chart, despite the fact that it has been almost a year and a half since it came out.

Even today, it is holding onto its spot at No. 16 (2PM KST).BTSBefore 'Spring Day', BTS' another song 'Blood Sweat & Tears' was the longest K-pop group song to be on the top 100 chart.

'Blood Sweat & Tears' stayed on Melon's top 100 for 72 consecutive weeks.

This week, BTS broke its own record, and once again shown its competence in the industry.
BTSBTSMeanwhile, the seven members of BTS are preparing themselves for their upcoming world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' that is to kick off on August 25 in Seoul.

Listen to BTS' sentimental track 'Spring Day' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
