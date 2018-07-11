SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear': The Bestselling K-pop Album in the U.S.
[SBS Star] BTS 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear': The Bestselling K-pop Album in the U.S.

작성 2018.07.11 14:30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear: The Bestselling K-pop Album in the U.S.
K-pop boy group BTS' third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' has become the bestselling K-pop album in the United States.
BTSBTSAccording to Forbes' coverage based on Nielsen Music's mid-year report on July 9 local time, 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' has sold over 132,000 copies this year so far.

The album placed 9th in overall physical album sales in the U.S. for the first half of 2018.
BTSForbes especially highlighted the significance of this newest achievement, "The BTS album is the latest in a long line of record-breaking releases from the seven-membered act, which has surpassed geographic, linguistic and cultural boundaries to become the most popular boy band in 2018."
BTSIt also evaluated the factors that have led to BTS' success, "their musicality and teamwork, but the fervor of their dedicated ARMY is largely what has helped propel the physical album sales and BTS' immense impact on social media."

Previously in June, 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' topped Billboard's Billboard 200 chart for the first time in 12 years as a foreign-language album.

BTSThe group is scheduled to hold its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour by hosting 22 concerts in 11 different cities all across the globe.

(Credit= 'Forbes' Official Website, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
