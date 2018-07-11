SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] f(x) Amber Signs with U.S. Agency & Gets Ready to Promote in the Country
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] f(x) Amber Signs with U.S. Agency & Gets Ready to Promote in the Country

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.11 13:52 수정 2018.07.11 14:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] f(x) Amber Signs with U.S. Agency & Gets Ready to Promote in the Country
K-pop girl group f(x)'s Amber has signed with an American management agency for her stateside activities.

Recently, Amber signed a contract with Steel Wool Entertainment based in Los Angeles, California.

In the U.S., Amber will be expanding the field of her career into acting and directing alongside singing and performing.
f(x) Amber ForbesThrough his recent interview with Forbes, Kevin Morrow, the founder/CEO of Steel Wool Entertainment stated, "Amber can sing, rap and dance. There are not a lot of people who can do all three, and she can write. And she produces her own videos. She is one of those rare talents that can do just about everything."AmberAfter signing a contract with the agency, Amber also said during the interview with the magazine, "I'm always in the studio working on music and dancing. I'm training with a bunch of choreographers here in LA."

She added, "I'm learning as much as I can and reflecting on the years I've been in the industry and what did I not have time to work on because I was always busy working. But I'm kind of going back into training mode and resetting myself."AmberShe continued, "On the other side I often do video production and direct my own videos, so every time me and my friends want to do something we're just like, 'Let's make a video and do this. Let's make a skit about that. So every day is different and I'm just hopping back and forth to the studio and meetings and always crazy and fun."AmberAll her activities in the U.S. will be managed by Steel Wool Entertainment while her activities in Korea will still be managed by SM Entertainment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Forbes' Official Website, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호