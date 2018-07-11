[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho to Revisit Kindergarten to See Students He Met on the Show

K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho reunited with his baby students.
On July 9, U-KNOW Yunho posted several pictures and a video on his social media account with a caption that reads, "I met my students after long time~♡".Previously in the online show 'The 72 Hours of TVXQ!', U-KNOW Yunho took role as a kindergarten teacher for three days.
Named as 'Vitamin Yunho teacher', he sweetly took care of the children of his class and showed his passion as a teacher.
Being emotionally attached to the children, U-KNOW Yunho visited the kindergarten again after the show.In the pictures, U-KNOW Yunho is showing a big smile surrounded by little children.
The kids are greeting U-KNOW Yunho by hugging and sitting on his laps.He listened to their talking carefully and eagerly responded to them.
When a kid mentioned a TV show that U-KNOW Yunho starred in, saying, "I saw you in 'DUNIA'(MBC's variety show)!", he replied, "I went to get dinosaurs, but sadly they were stronger than me."
The public was touched by U-KNOW Yunho's kindness of keeping students in mind and visiting them again despite his busy schedule.
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'yunho2154' Instagram)
(SBS Star)
