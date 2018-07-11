[SBS Star] U-KNOW Yunho to Revisit Kindergarten to See Students He Met on the Show

K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho reunited with his baby students.On July 9, U-KNOW Yunho posted several pictures and a video on his social media account with a caption that reads, "I met my students after long time~♡".Previously in the online show 'The 72 Hours of TVXQ!', U-KNOW Yunho took role as a kindergarten teacher for three days.Named as 'Vitamin Yunho teacher', he sweetly took care of the children of his class and showed his passion as a teacher.Being emotionally attached to the children, U-KNOW Yunho visited the kindergarten again after the show.In the pictures, U-KNOW Yunho is showing a big smile surrounded by little children.The kids are greeting U-KNOW Yunho by hugging and sitting on his laps.He listened to their talking carefully and eagerly responded to them.When a kid mentioned a TV show that U-KNOW Yunho starred in, saying, "I saw you in 'DUNIA'(MBC's variety show)!", he replied, "I went to get dinosaurs, but sadly they were stronger than me."The public was touched by U-KNOW Yunho's kindness of keeping students in mind and visiting them again despite his busy schedule.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'yunho2154' Instagram)(SBS Star)