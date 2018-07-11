[SBS Star] EXO to Take Over Dubai's Burj Khalifa This Weekend!

너희가 자랑스럽다 #dubai EXO_CY(@real__pcy)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 1월 16 8:39오전 PST

K-pop boy group EXO will be featured on the facade of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, Dubai this weekend.On July 10, Burj Khalifa shared a teaser image of what EXO's LED show will look like and information on when it will take place.In the caption, they wrote, "14.07.2018 at 20:10. Will you be there watching the remarkable LED show of K-pop band EXO on Burj Khalifa?".Burj Khalifa's giant LED show will feature images of EXO and the group's hit song 'Power', and is expected to last for three minutes.Earlier this year, 'Power' was added to the list of melodies at the Dubai Fountain light and water show for the first time as the K-Pop melody, and dazzled the eyes and pleased the ears of fans as well as passersby.Upon hearing another EXO's big achievement in Dubai, EXO-L(the name of EXO's fan club) have been celebrating the news throughout different social media platforms as well as online communities.Meanwhile, EXO will be holding the second day of the group's three-day encore concert and fourth world tour 'EXO PLANET #4 – The EℓyXiOn' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the day of the LED show.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BurjKhalifa' Twitter, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, 'real__pcy' Instagram)(SBS Star)