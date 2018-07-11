SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO to Take Over Dubai's Burj Khalifa This Weekend!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO to Take Over Dubai's Burj Khalifa This Weekend!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.11 11:13 수정 2018.07.11 11:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO to Take Over Dubais Burj Khalifa This Weekend!
K-pop boy group EXO will be featured on the facade of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, Dubai this weekend.

On July 10, Burj Khalifa shared a teaser image of what EXO's LED show will look like and information on when it will take place.

In the caption, they wrote, "14.07.2018 at 20:10. Will you be there watching the remarkable LED show of K-pop band EXO on Burj Khalifa?".EXOBurj Khalifa's giant LED show will feature images of EXO and the group's hit song 'Power', and is expected to last for three minutes.

Earlier this year, 'Power' was added to the list of melodies at the Dubai Fountain light and water show for the first time as the K-Pop melody, and dazzled the eyes and pleased the ears of fans as well as passersby.
 
 

너희가 자랑스럽다 #dubai

EXO_CY(@real__pcy)님의 공유 게시물님,


Upon hearing another EXO's big achievement in Dubai, EXO-L(the name of EXO's fan club) have been celebrating the news throughout different social media platforms as well as online communities.EXOMeanwhile, EXO will be holding the second day of the group's three-day encore concert and fourth world tour 'EXO PLANET #4 – The EℓyXiOn' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the day of the LED show.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BurjKhalifa' Twitter, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, 'real__pcy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호