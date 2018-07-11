SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Get Rewarded with Luxurious Vacation
2018.07.11
The cast and production crew of actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young's current drama have been rewarded with vacation after its great success.

On July 10, it was reported that the team of tvN's drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' will be going on vacation to celebrate the drama's massive success.Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?A representative from tvN stated, "It is very likely that they will be going on vacation around mid-August after the drama ends. It hasn't been decided where they will go exactly, but Phuket, Thailand and a few other places in Southeast Asia are being considered at the moment."Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?They were rewarded with vacation as the drama has received great love from many viewers; rating the highest among all dramas that are broadcast in the same time slot. Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' is a romantic comedy drama and it airs its episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)   
