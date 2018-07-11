[SBS Star] Charlie Puth Asks BTS JUNGKOOK to Watch His New MV

Global pop star Charlie Puth showed his brotherly affection toward a member of K-pop boy group BTS, JUNGKOOK.On July 9, Charlie Puth posted his new music video on his social media account with a caption, "jungkook look".Half a day ago, Charlie Puth had already expressed his incessant love toward JUNGKOOK by writing "jk", "loveeeeee u".The special friendship between Charlie Puth and BTS is indeed well-known.Previously, JUNGKOOK covered Charlie Puth's hit song 'We don't talk anymore'.After watching the video, Charlie Puth commented his review saying, 'Love this Jungcook' with a cute misspelling.Later, Charlie Puth mentioned JUNGKOOK by saying, "I love BTS and JUNGKOOK" during his interview with a Filipino media outlet.Not only that, Charlie Puth insisted BTS to check his direct message by tagging the group's social media account.As Charlie Puth's second concert in Korea is scheduled to take place this November, fans from both sides are longing for their collaboration.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'charlieputh' Twitter, 'charlieputh' Instagram, 'bts.ibighit' Official Website, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)