[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB's Goodbye Stage with 'Only One for Me'

K-pop boy group BTOB had a goodbye stage with its latest title track 'Only one for me'.On July 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BTOB ended its promotion for 'Only one for me'.'Only one for me' is the title track of the group's eleventh mini album 'THIS IS US', which was released on June 18.The song is a pop ballad track full of synth and acoustic sounds that emphasizes the members' soothing vocals and smooth raps.Lyrically, it depicts the time when a man confesses his feelings to a woman who he dearly missed.On this day, BTOB members caught the attention of many viewers, not only with their sweet performance, but also with their cute smiles.As this was BTOB's last stage of 'Only one for me', one of the members Lee Changseob said at the end, "Thank you so much for your support for this song up until now. Thank you!".Listen to BTOB's sweetest serenade below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)