SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB's Goodbye Stage with 'Only One for Me'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB's Goodbye Stage with 'Only One for Me'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.10 18:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOBs Goodbye Stage with Only One for Me
K-pop boy group BTOB had a goodbye stage with its latest title track 'Only one for me'.

On July 8 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BTOB ended its promotion for 'Only one for me'.

'Only one for me' is the title track of the group's eleventh mini album 'THIS IS US', which was released on June 18.BTOBThe song is a pop ballad track full of synth and acoustic sounds that emphasizes the members' soothing vocals and smooth raps.

Lyrically, it depicts the time when a man confesses his feelings to a woman who he dearly missed.BTOBOn this day, BTOB members caught the attention of many viewers, not only with their sweet performance, but also with their cute smiles.BTOBAs this was BTOB's last stage of 'Only one for me', one of the members Lee Changseob said at the end, "Thank you so much for your support for this song up until now. Thank you!".

Listen to BTOB's sweetest serenade below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호