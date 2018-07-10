SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS, TWICE and More K-pop Stars to Attend '2018 SOBA'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS, TWICE and More K-pop Stars to Attend '2018 SOBA'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.10 17:31 수정 2018.07.10 17:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS, TWICE and More K-pop Stars to Attend 2018 SOBA
Korea's leading K-pop stars are confirmed to attend '2018 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS (2018 SOBA)'.

On August 30, '2018 SOBA' will be held at Olympic Park's Gymnastics Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.SOBA 2018'SOBA' is a music awards ceremony hosted by Soribada, which is one of the major music platforms of Korea.

As the first music awards in the second half of the year, '2018 SOBA' aims for making harmony between K-pop artists and their domestic and foreign music fans through the ceremony. SOBA 208Many K-pop artists are listed to show their amazing performances in '2018 SOBA', including global K-pop groups such as BTS, Wanna One, TWICE and Red Velvet.

In addition to them, NU'EST W, AOA, MONSTA X, Bolbbalgan4, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Tae Jin Ah, Hong Jin Young and other artists from various genres has confirmed their attendance to this year's awards ceremony.

With the slogan 'Make It Wave', '2018 SOBA' is expected to be a venue of festival making the audience and music communicate and become one to form a wave of cheers.

Currently, online votings for 'SOBA Award', 'SOBA Popularity Award' and 'SOBA Hip Hop Artist Award' are available via official Soribada website and mobile app.
 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, 'bts.ibighit' 'redvelvet.smtown' 'twice.jype' official website, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호