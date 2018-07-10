[SBS Star] BTS, TWICE and More K-pop Stars to Attend '2018 SOBA'

Korea's leading K-pop stars are confirmed to attend '2018 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS (2018 SOBA)'.On August 30, '2018 SOBA' will be held at Olympic Park's Gymnastics Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.'SOBA' is a music awards ceremony hosted by Soribada, which is one of the major music platforms of Korea.As the first music awards in the second half of the year, '2018 SOBA' aims for making harmony between K-pop artists and their domestic and foreign music fans through the ceremony.Many K-pop artists are listed to show their amazing performances in '2018 SOBA', including global K-pop groups such as BTS, Wanna One, TWICE and Red Velvet.In addition to them, NU'EST W, AOA, MONSTA X, Bolbbalgan4, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Tae Jin Ah, Hong Jin Young and other artists from various genres has confirmed their attendance to this year's awards ceremony.With the slogan 'Make It Wave', '2018 SOBA' is expected to be a venue of festival making the audience and music communicate and become one to form a wave of cheers.Currently, online votings for 'SOBA Award', 'SOBA Popularity Award' and 'SOBA Hip Hop Artist Award' are available via official Soribada website and mobile app.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, 'bts.ibighit' 'redvelvet.smtown' 'twice.jype' official website, Online Community)(SBS Star)