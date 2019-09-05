SBS NEWS

What is the truth of Fukushima that Japan is hiding?

박수진 기자 start@sbs.co.kr

작성 2019.09.05 19:35 수정 2019.09.05 19:46 조회수
With the Tokyo Olympics just a year away, the Japan government is aggressively promoting the safety of Fukushima. However, the people we met in Fukushima told us something totally different from the Abe administration's announcements. A Japanese worker who is working in Fukushima nuclear power plant told us "It is common to decontaminate only around the posts just to reduce radiation level". Is Fukushima really safe? please check the fact through our video.

도쿄 올림픽을 1년 앞두고 일본 정부는 후쿠시마의 안전성을 적극적으로 홍보하고 있습니다. 하지만 후쿠시마에서 취재진이 만난 사람들은 아베 정권의 발표와는 전혀 다른 이야기를 했습니다. 후쿠시마 원전에서 일하고 있는 한 일본인 원전 근로자는 "방사능 수준을 낮추기 위해 기둥 주변에서만 오염을 제거하는 것은 흔한 일"이라고 폭로하기도 했습니다. 후쿠시마도 정말 안전한 걸까요? 비디오머그 영상을 통해서 일본 정부가 숨기고 있는 현실을 확인해 보시죠. 
