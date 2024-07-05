[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Reveals Kim Hee-seon Is the Prettiest Actress He Has Ever Seen

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Seungheon revealed that actress Kim Hee-seon is the most beautiful actress he has ever seen.On July 4 episode of tvN's television show "Whatcha Up to," actor Lee Si Eon joined as a guest.On this day, Lee Si Eon walked into the restaurant where the members of "Whatcha Up to" were gathered, singing the theme song from a series that Kim Hee-seon had starred in years ago.As he sat down next to the host, Kim Hee-seon, Lee Si Eon said, "I've been a huge fan of yours for a long time. I sang that song because I wanted to, not because the production team asked me to. I don't really like to sing, but I just wanted it to be meaningful."Kim Hee-seon responded, "This is the first time I've seen a guest make an entrance singing a song. I just assumed the production team had asked you to sing. I'm surprised that wasn't the case. Thank you so much. Hearing that song took me back to those days and made me feel nostalgic."As they chatted, Lee Si Eon mentioned that he is currently starring in the drama "The Player 2" with Song Seungheon.He added, "While we were filming, I asked Song Seungheon, 'You've worked with many actresses up to now. Who do you think is the most beautiful?' And he immediately said it was you, Hee-seon."Surprised, Kim Hee-seon replied, "Really? That's very strange. I never expected Seungheon to say such a thing about me."She then explained that they have known each other since middle school, saying, "We've pretty much grown up together. His middle school was right next to mine."Meanwhile, childhood friends Song Seungheon and Kim Hee-seon led "Sad Love Story" together in 2005.(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)