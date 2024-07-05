뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Reveals Kim Hee-seon Is the Prettiest Actress He Has Ever Seen
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Reveals Kim Hee-seon Is the Prettiest Actress He Has Ever Seen

Published 2024.07.05 12:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Reveals Kim Hee-seon Is the Prettiest Actress He Has Ever Seen
Actor Song Seungheon revealed that actress Kim Hee-seon is the most beautiful actress he has ever seen. 

On July 4 episode of tvN's television show "Whatcha Up to," actor Lee Si Eon joined as a guest. 

On this day, Lee Si Eon walked into the restaurant where the members of "Whatcha Up to" were gathered, singing the theme song from a series that Kim Hee-seon had starred in years ago.

As he sat down next to the host, Kim Hee-seon, Lee Si Eon said, "I've been a huge fan of yours for a long time. I sang that song because I wanted to, not because the production team asked me to. I don't really like to sing, but I just wanted it to be meaningful."

Kim Hee-seon responded, "This is the first time I've seen a guest make an entrance singing a song. I just assumed the production team had asked you to sing. I'm surprised that wasn't the case. Thank you so much. Hearing that song took me back to those days and made me feel nostalgic."
Whatcha Up to
Whatcha Up to
As they chatted, Lee Si Eon mentioned that he is currently starring in the drama "The Player 2" with Song Seungheon.

He added, "While we were filming, I asked Song Seungheon, 'You've worked with many actresses up to now. Who do you think is the most beautiful?' And he immediately said it was you, Hee-seon."

Surprised, Kim Hee-seon replied, "Really? That's very strange. I never expected Seungheon to say such a thing about me."

She then explained that they have known each other since middle school, saying, "We've pretty much grown up together. His middle school was right next to mine."
Whatcha Up to
Whatcha Up to
Meanwhile, childhood friends Song Seungheon and Kim Hee-seon led "Sad Love Story" together in 2005.

(Credit= tvN Whatcha Up to, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지