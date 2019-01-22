SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK's Partner in 'Highlight Reel' to Make Debut as a Girl Group Member?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK's Partner in 'Highlight Reel' to Make Debut as a Girl Group Member?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.22 14:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUNGKOOKs Partner in Highlight Reel to Make Debut as a Girl Group Member?
The girl who played JUNGKOOK's partner in 'LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel' turned out to be ITZY's member YUNA.

Recently, JYP Entertainment unveiled the five members of the agency's new girl group―ITZY.

▶ [SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Introduces Its 5-member Rookie Girl Group ITZY
ITZYWhile all five members of ITZY grabbed the public's eyes with their breathtaking beauty, one member especially caught the attention of many.
ITZYYUNA, the youngest member of ITZY who just graduated from middle school, turned out to be the girl who played the partner of JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS in the past.
BTS Highlight ReelBTS Highlight ReelIn BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel' released in August 2017, YUNA and JUNGKOOK had a hospital romance going on in the storyline.
BTS Highlight ReelFans who recognized YUNA commented, "Why can't I be her! Can't wait to see their reunion at an awards ceremony or something.", "She's so young and pretty!", "Congratulations on your debut, YUNA!", and more.

You can watch the clip below.
 

(Credit= 'ibighit' 'jypentertainment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호