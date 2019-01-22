[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK's Partner in 'Highlight Reel' to Make Debut as a Girl Group Member?

The girl who played JUNGKOOK's partner in 'LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel' turned out to be ITZY's member YUNA.Recently, JYP Entertainment unveiled the five members of the agency's new girl group―ITZY.While all five members of ITZY grabbed the public's eyes with their breathtaking beauty, one member especially caught the attention of many.YUNA, the youngest member of ITZY who just graduated from middle school, turned out to be the girl who played the partner of JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS in the past.In BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel' released in August 2017, YUNA and JUNGKOOK had a hospital romance going on in the storyline.Fans who recognized YUNA commented, "Why can't I be her! Can't wait to see their reunion at an awards ceremony or something.", "She's so young and pretty!", "Congratulations on your debut, YUNA!", and more.You can watch the clip below.(Credit= 'ibighit' 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)