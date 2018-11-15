SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Shows What the Word 'Classy' Means with Its Performance!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Shows What the Word 'Classy' Means with Its Performance!

All K-pop fans are probably aware that K-pop boy group Stray Kids is capable of pulling off any kind of concepts, but it is back with another song that is just the perfect fit for the group. 

On November 11 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray Kids showed the world that it can also pull off a sentimental hip-hip track.Stray KidsOn this day, Stray Kids performed its newest title track 'I am YOU' that was released on October 22.

Unlike Stray Kids' previous title tracks that are filled with powerful hip-hop sounds, 'I am YOU' also bases its genre on hip-hop, but it has some tender and sentimental elements.

The song, choreography, outfit, and just about everything about this performance seems to describe the word 'classy'.Stray KidsIn the lyrics, Stray Kids members talk about how they are able to get to know themselves better by being with 'you'.

They say, "You made me see a different side of myself. I felt so lost.", "I feel better when you are with me.", "With us together in this time and place, we can fight against anything.", and so on.Stray KidsCheck out Stray Kids' performance with a new concept below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
