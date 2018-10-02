SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Shares the Self-directed Video of BTS in Newark
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Shares the Self-directed Video of BTS in Newark

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.02 10:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Shares the Self-directed Video of BTS in Newark
K-pop septet BTS' talented maknae (the youngest member) JUNGKOOK shared another self-directed video online.

On October 1, JUNGKOOK dropped the latest episode of his 'G.C.F' film series on BTS' official YouTube channel.

'G.C.F' stands for Golden Closet Film, JUNGKOOK's own editing studio located inside Big Hit Entertainment building.

The newly-released video was taken on September 29 in Newark, New Jersey, where BTS performed their world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert.
G.C.F in NewarkBeautifully edited like a home video recorded on a VHS tape, JUNGKOOK begins the journey from his hotel bed at 3:30 AM.

Then he greets V in an elevator at 11:25 AM, heads to the rehearsals at the concert venue.
G.C.F in NewarkG.C.F in NewarkThe video also captures BTS' fun backstage moments as well as crowds of fans cheering BTS, until JUNGKOOK arrives back at his hotel room late at night.
G.C.F in NewarkMeanwhile, BTS continues its North American tour in Chicago on October 2 and 3, in New York on October 6.

Make sure to watch 'G.C.F in Newark' below!
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호