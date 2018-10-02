[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK Shares the Self-directed Video of BTS in Newark

K-pop septet BTS' talented maknae (the youngest member) JUNGKOOK shared another self-directed video online.On October 1, JUNGKOOK dropped the latest episode of his 'G.C.F' film series on BTS' official YouTube channel.'G.C.F' stands for Golden Closet Film, JUNGKOOK's own editing studio located inside Big Hit Entertainment building.The newly-released video was taken on September 29 in Newark, New Jersey, where BTS performed their world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert.Beautifully edited like a home video recorded on a VHS tape, JUNGKOOK begins the journey from his hotel bed at 3:30 AM.Then he greets V in an elevator at 11:25 AM, heads to the rehearsals at the concert venue.The video also captures BTS' fun backstage moments as well as crowds of fans cheering BTS, until JUNGKOOK arrives back at his hotel room late at night.Meanwhile, BTS continues its North American tour in Chicago on October 2 and 3, in New York on October 6.Make sure to watch 'G.C.F in Newark' below!(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)