[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT Brings Huge Impact on Us with Energetic Performance!

Once again, K-pop boy group IMFACT's powerful stage of 'NANANA' caught the audiences' eyes.On September 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IMFACT hypnotized the fans with its catchy melody and enchanting choreography of 'NANANA'.The lyrics may look like a love letter at first, but the more you read them, the song sounds more like a letter for the youth comforting its exhausted soul.But the art of this song actually lies in its repeated expression.The repetitive phrase of 'NANANA' immediately sticks in our mind, and make things far easier for us to sing along.Make sure to check out IMFACT's flawless stage and let's sing along to it!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)