[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Fall, Raina Will Mend Your Broken Heart!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Fall, Raina Will Mend Your Broken Heart!

Raina, a member of K-pop girl group After School came back to the stage with a project single 'It's Okay'.
RainaOn August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Raina mesmerized the audience with a whole new-look and an angel-like voice.

As she has been actively participating in the songwriting process since the song 'Loop', she is getting a reputation around the industry as a singer-songwriter.
RainaReleased on August 27, the new single 'It's Okay' is reportedly based on Raina's own experience.

The repetitive lyric of 'It's Okay' makes the listeners feel like Raina is comforting them on a personal level.
RainaOn top of that, the combination of a calm melody and her soothing voice is almost therapeutic.

Make sure to listen to Raina's new project single!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
