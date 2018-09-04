[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Collaborate with Dua Lipa

The epic collaboration of K-pop quartet BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa is about to unveil!On September 4, an English singer Dua Lipa revealed the cover and the track list of her upcoming album.Along with the two photos, Dua Lipa wrote, "So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 new songs! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you all the love and support."If you take a closer look at the track list, BLACKPINK is written next to one of the songs, 'Kiss and Make Up'.Previously in May, BLACKPINK's JENNIE and LISA visited Dua Lipa's first concert in Korea and shared photos taken with the singer.Are you excited to listen to BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa's collaboration track soon?(Credit= 'dualipa' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)