[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Reveals How Her 7-year Trainee Life Helped Her Career
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Reveals How Her 7-year Trainee Life Helped Her Career

작성 2018.08.30
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Hyoyeon revealed how she managed to survive through her hectic schedule for the last 10 years.

Recently, Hyoyeon sat down for an interview to discuss her career as DJ HYO and Girls' Generation's member.HyoyeonEarlier in April, Hyoyeon debuted as DJ HYO and released her first single 'Sober'.

In regard to her debut as a DJ, Hyoyeon commented, "It took me a while to find a thing that matched me well. In my group, I'm known to be a good dancer and easy-going person, but I wanted to present myself to the public as 'Hyoyeon'. The feedback that I received while promoting as DJ HYO made me feel more of a sincere person."HyoyeonWhen asked if she ever felt tired of everything since her debut in 2007, Hyoyeon answered, "It has gotten easier for me to deal with the public's attention. In fact, I feel comfortable and even enjoy sharing things about myself with people now."

She added, "But I'm aware that also means I should be responsible and lead a moral life."HyoyeonThen, Hyoyeon mentioned how her 7-year trainee life helped her always get back on track.

She explained, "The reason why I was able to keep moving forward with my career is because I spent seven years as a trainee. At that time, I entirely focused on myself. That made me stay as a member of Girls' Generation for the last 10 years."

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation recently announced that it is making a comeback as a new sub-unit Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, which includes Hyoyeon, Taeyeon, Yoona, Yuri, and Sunny on September 5.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'watasiwahyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
