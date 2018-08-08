[SBS Star] E'DAWN & YANAN Unable to Attend PENTAGON Fan Club Event

K-pop boy group PENTAGON's members E'DAWN and YANAN will not attend the group's first fan club event.On August 7, PENTAGON's management agency CUBE Entertainment informed this news through its official social media account.The agency stated, "This announcement is to notify PENTAGON members who are unable to attend 'UNIBIRTHDAY' (PENTAGON's PRIVATE CLASS) scheduled to take place on August 11."It explained, "E'DAWN is unable to attend due to internal issues, and YANAN is unable to attend due to his nonadjustable schedule."Earlier last week, E'DAWN was swept by dating rumors with HyunA and admitted their relationship.PENTAGON's fans expressed their disappointment on him by canceling tickets for the fan club event and this might have affected on E'DAWN's absence.Meanwhile, PENTAGON is currently taking a break from group promotions while two of its members―E'DAWN and HUI have recently wrapped up their promotions as project trio group Triple H.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= CUBE Entertainment, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)