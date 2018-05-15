SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shocks Everybody with His New Hairstyle
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shocks Everybody with His New Hairstyle

작성 2018.05.15
The change in Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo's hairstyle is shocking many people around the world.

On May 15, Lee Kwang Soo's upcoming comedy film 'The Accidental Detective 2: In Action' released some photos of him during its shooting.The Accidental Detective 2: In ActionAlthough Lee Kwang Soo generally keeps his hair quite long, he has much longer hair in these pictures.

His long hair looks somewhat old-fashioned and messy.

While Lee Kwang Soo's new hairstyle may be shocking to some, his hilarious facial expressions are making them laugh at the same time.The Accidental Detective 2: In Action'The Accidental Detective 2: In Action' is about 'Kang Dae-man' (Kwon Sang-woo) and 'Noh Tae-soo' (Sung Dong-il) opening a private detective agency together, then trying to solve their first mysterious case with the help of 'Yeochi' (Lee Kwang Soo).The Accidental Detective 2: In ActionIn the movie, Lee Kwang Soo is a Mensa genius, and has previously worked as a member of the Police Cyber Crime Unit.

'The Accidental Detective 2: In Action' is expected to be released in theaters in June.The Accidental Detective 2: In Action(Lee Narin, Credit= CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
