[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Launches VR Dating App Featuring Red Velvet's IRENE
작성 2018.05.11 15:37
SM Entertainment, one of the top management agencies in Korea, is expanding its business to virtual reality(VR) industry.
Red Velvet IRENEOn May 11, SM Entertainment launched the new application 'STAR DATE #IRENE', which allows the users to experience a virtual date with girl group Red Velvet's IRENE.
Red Velvet IRENEThe application features IRENE in various romantic date settings, including a car drive, a nighttime fireworks and more.
Red Velvet IRENEIt also offers various missions and levels, so the players can earn points to unlock the three different story endings.

'STAR DATE #IRENE' is currently available for Android devices.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
