[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Launches VR Dating App Featuring Red Velvet's IRENE

SM Entertainment, one of the top management agencies in Korea, is expanding its business to virtual reality(VR) industry.
On May 11, SM Entertainment launched the new application 'STAR DATE #IRENE', which allows the users to experience a virtual date with girl group Red Velvet's IRENE.
The application features IRENE in various romantic date settings, including a car drive, a nighttime fireworks and more.
It also offers various missions and levels, so the players can earn points to unlock the three different story endings.
'STAR DATE #IRENE' is currently available for Android devices.
(Credit= SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
