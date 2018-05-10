[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG to Explore Mars with Kim Byung-man!

K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG will appear on Kim Byung-man's new variety show.On May 10, tvN has confirmed that SEJEONG will be joining 'Galileo: Awakened Universe' (literal translation).On 'Galileo: Awakened Universe', Kim Byung-man, SEJEONG and other cast visit the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in Hanksville, Utah to study Mars.The MDRS is one of the simulated Mars habitats in the world.The show intends to pass on interesting information about Mars, and the fun exploration to its viewers.'Galileo: Awakened Universe' is produced by Lee Young-joon, who produced SBS' popular variety show 'Law of the Jungle' in the past.It has been said that the show will begin its shooting in the U.S. in June, and is scheduled to air in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'gu9udan' Instagram, SBS Law of the Jungle)(SBS Star)