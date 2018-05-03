SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Announces the Closing of JONGHYUN's Memorial
[SBS Star] SM Announces the Closing of JONGHYUN's Memorial

작성 2018.05.03 10:59
SM Entertainment has announced the closing of SHINee JONGHYUN's memorial.

On May 2, the label posted an official statement on SHINee's social media account following the closing of JONGHYUN's memorial.

SM Entertainment opened a memorial space at SMTOWN COEX Artium in Samseong-dong, Seoul, for fans to pay their respects to the late member who passed away last year.
SHINee JONGHYUNThe official statement is as follows:

"Hello. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans who have visited to cherish the memory of JONGHYUN.

We will not forget the warm hearts of everyone who took their time to remember JONGHYUN, the beloved artist, from winter through spring.
SHINee JONGHYUNWe are sure that all of your longing and nostalgia for JONGHYUN were delivered to him, and we will keep all the precious messages you've given with gratitude.

Also, for all the fans who were there for JONGHYUN on his final road, we have taken photos and video of the memorial so that you can remember the space that we made together. We will upload them on SHINee's official channels, so that the fans can watch it at any time.

Although we still cannot believe his sudden passing, we once again thank all the fans who gathered their strength for JONGHYUN."
SHINeeMeanwhile, SHINee is confirmed to make its comeback in May with a new album.

▶ [SBS Star] SHINee to Make Its Comeback in May

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
