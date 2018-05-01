SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Why is Park Min Young Running in High Heels?
[SBS Star] Why is Park Min Young Running in High Heels?

Actress Park Min Young's first publicity stills for her new drama have been released.

On May 1, tvN unveiled stills taken from the first filming day for its upcoming drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.

The drama is about a narcissistic vice-president 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun) and his loyal secretary 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young).
Park Min Young, Park Seo JunIn the released photos, Park Min Young is dressed in a white blouse, skirt and nude high heels, running towards somewhere to get there on time.
Park Min YoungBright smile on her face shows Kim Mi So's professionalism as a secretary who worked for her boss for the past nine years.
Park Min YoungA staff from the production team praised Park Min Young's passion for acting, "When we first started filming, we were touched by Park's passion. She ran in high heels for almost an hour. Even when her heels were about to fly off, she used her acting skills to make it look natural."

He continued, "After the scene, she smiled brightly at the crew and created energetic atmosphere on the filming site. Please look forward to our drama."
Park Min Young, Park Seo Jun'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' is scheduled to air its first episode in mid-June.

(Credit= tvN 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?')

(SBS Star) 
