[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Undergoes Surgery

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook recently underwent a medical operation, which he had been postponing for the last six months.On April 1 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen getting a surgery.On this episode, Kim Jong-kook visited a hospital after experiencing severe pain in his abdomen for some time.At the hospital, he had an ultrasound and blood tests done.When the result came out, Kim Jong-kook found out that he had an abdominal hernia caused by excessive exercise, and decided to have a surgery.While Kim Jong-kook spoke to the doctor, another shocking news was discovered.During the talk, Kim Jong-kook revealed that he had to postpone the surgery for about six months due to his hectic schedule.For the last six months, he had been enduring the pain, and put on some sort of support around the area to minimize the pain.Several days after Kim Jong-kook was examined by the doctor, he went through a surgery.The surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering.Watch Kim Jong-kook at the hospital talking to his doctor.Here's a video of Kim Jong-kook after the surgery.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)