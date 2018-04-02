SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Undergoes Surgery
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Undergoes Surgery

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.02 13:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Undergoes Surgery
Korean singer Kim Jong-kook recently underwent a medical operation, which he had been postponing for the last six months.

On April 1 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen getting a surgery.

On this episode, Kim Jong-kook visited a hospital after experiencing severe pain in his abdomen for some time.

At the hospital, he had an ultrasound and blood tests done.Kim Jong-kookWhen the result came out, Kim Jong-kook found out that he had an abdominal hernia caused by excessive exercise, and decided to have a surgery.

While Kim Jong-kook spoke to the doctor, another shocking news was discovered. Kim Jong-kookDuring the talk, Kim Jong-kook revealed that he had to postpone the surgery for about six months due to his hectic schedule.

For the last six months, he had been enduring the pain, and put on some sort of support around the area to minimize the pain.

Several days after Kim Jong-kook was examined by the doctor, he went through a surgery.

The surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering.

Watch Kim Jong-kook at the hospital talking to his doctor.
 

Here's a video of Kim Jong-kook after the surgery.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호