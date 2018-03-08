SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Makes Ceramics for Kids!
[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Makes Ceramics for Kids!

작성 2018.03.08
T.O.P from K-pop boy band BIGBANG was spotted while he was serving duties as a public service worker.

On March 7, an online community released photos of T.O.P making ceramics with clay for kids at Yongsan Crafts Museum newly opened in February.BIGBANG T.O.PAlthough creating ceramics is widely known as an activity with much dedication, T.O.P seemed to be very skilled at making them.BIGBANG T.O.PThe other photos uploaded online also suggest that T.O.P is in charge of the activities at the museum and participates in several events for both kids and adults.BIGBANG T.O.PThe public responded to the photos by saying, "Would they know that T.O.P is the one from the renowned boy band BIGBANG?", "Do they even know that he is a celebrity?", and many more.

T.O.P was spotted several times during his time as a public service worker.

Last month, T.O.P was also spotted at the opening ceremony of Yongsan Crafts Museum.BIGBANG T.O.PMoreover, the photos uploaded by his close friends and members of the group on their social media account also showed him participating in various events for his companions.

The latest photo of T.O.P showed that he was with G-DRAGON at the very last moment before G-DRAGON's enlistment on March 2.BIGBANG T.O.P
T.O.P is currently serving his alternative military duty as public service worker, and he is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duties in 2019.

(Credit= Online Community, 'yongsanFB' Facebook, 'phillip_paradise' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
