[SBS Star] Lee Gi Kwang Reveals Highlight's Plan to Enlist Together

K-pop boy group Highlight's member Lee Gi Kwang said that the members of Highlight are thinking of enlisting in the military at the same time.On February 21 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', Lee Gi Kwang came on the show as a guest and spoke about the group's 10th anniversary.One of the hosts of 'Radio Star' asked Lee Gi Kwang, "I heard that the members of Highlight are planning something special for the 10th anniversary. Could you tell us about it?".Lee Gi Kwang began to speak with a serious tone of voice, "All members are heading towards hitting 30, which means we need to enlist in the military soon. We talked about enlisting at the same time in celebration of our 10th anniversary."The singer continued to talk about the group's possible plan, "But this is not for sure yet. We just kind of half-jokingly said it before. We thought it would be nice to enlist together even if we all get placed in a different military base. I mean, we don't know whether if our fans would be fond of the plan or not, but no other boy groups have done this in the past, so it's something that we are considering to do for now."The hosts thought it was a great idea as that meant they will all be discharged at the same time, and Lee Gi Kwang nodded in agreement.Meanwhile, Highlight's Yang Yoseop released his second solo mini album on February 19, and recently talked on a radio show about his marriage plans, and his and Lee Gi Kwang's ideal type.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ent_aroundus' Twitter, MBC 'Radio Star')(SBS Star)