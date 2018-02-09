SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Smiling at the Event of His Office!
[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Smiling at the Event of His Office!

작성 2018.02.09
Yongsan-gu Office released photos of the event on its Facebook page, and T.O.P from K-pop boy band BIGBANG was captured in the frame.

On February 8, Yongsan-gu Office held the opening ceremony of Yongsan Crafts Museum.

The Office said, "The place has the crafts made by the older residents of Yongsan-gu, and there are also the ones by the professionals."

It continued, "We can also sell them, so please come visit, and buy the ones you like."T.O.PFrom the released photos, T.O.P is in the frame.

In the photos, he is wearing grey suits with giant green apron and the name tag 'Guide'. He is also shyly holding the wood board in front and slightly smiling.

In July 2017, T.O.P was found guilty from smoking marijuana for various times. As a result, he was given 10 months in jail with 2 years of probation.T.O.PBefore the accusation, T.O.P was serving as a conscripted policeman for the mandatory national military service.

But after the event, he was pulled out from his military duties and reassigned as a public service worker.

T.O.P is expected to be officially discharged in June 2019, after his time as a public service worker in Yongsan-gu Office ends.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'yongsanFB' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
