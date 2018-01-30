[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9 Has Its Debut Stage on Inkigayo!

On January 28, K-pop girl group fromis_9 had its debut stage with the title track 'To Heart' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.The members of fromis_9 wore wine-colored outfits that looked like a school uniform, and showed off their endless charms.fromis_9 was formed through last year's reality survival program Mnet 'Idol School'.fromis_9 released its first mini album 'To. Heart' on January 24, and held a showcase in Myung-dong, Seoul on the same day.All members of fromis_9 took part in writing the lyrics of the first track of the album 'Intro'.The title track 'To Heart' is a catchy dance song with lyrics describing a shy girl wanting to start dating.Watch fromis_9's debut stage!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)