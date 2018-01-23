[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Returns with 'Roller Coaster' and Introduces Her Album on 'Inkigayo'

K-pop artist CHUNGHA has returned with her second mini album with its title track 'Roller Coaster'.On January 21 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', CHUNGHA performed to her new title track alongside an intro track her album 'Offset'.Before going on the stage to perform, she took the time to interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―GOT7's JINYOUNG and NCT127's DOYOUNG, and was asked about the title track.CHUNGHA said, "The title track 'Roller Coaster' illustrates the emotions of love compared to ups and downs of the roller coaster ride."She also was asked if she felt pressured as her last mini album 'Hands on Me', was a mega hit.After thanking the hosts for their kind words, she answered, "I have prepared as hard as how much love and support I have received."(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)