[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO YOUNG Returns with a New Song 'Quit'

If you have not checked out WOO YOUNG's new song 'Quit', here it is! Enjoy his catchy, rhythmic song and fascinating performance as a solo artist!'Quit' is the title song of WOO YOUNG's second mini album that is consisted of seven songs.This album is especially special to WOO YOUNG and his fans since his comeback as a solo artist has been more than five years, and WOO YOUNG actively joined writing lyrics and composing the songs.At SBS 'Inkigayo', WOO YOUNG had an interview right before his performance.WOO YOUNG said, "This album is like a gift for me and my fans. I will try my best. The meaning of the title song is to make people stop crying. The lyrics of my song signify that girlfriends' crying right before the breakup is a lie."Check out WOO YOUNG's stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)