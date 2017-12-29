[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W x SEVENTEEN's Special Collaboration 'HEAVEN'

PLEDIS Entertainment's labelmate NU'EST W and SEVENTEEN revealed its 'HEAVEN' dance practice video.On December 29, PLEDIS dropped long-awaited dance practice video of the two boy groups on its official YouTube channel.NU'EST W and SEVENTEEN performed their special collaboration stage 'HEAVEN' during '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)' in Japan last month.The song was specially composed for '2017 MAMA' stage by PLEDIS' artists―NU'EST W's Baekho, SEVENTEEN's Woozi and BUMZU.In total of 17 members of NU'EST W and SEVENTEEN showed off their stunning, perfectly-synchronized choreography in the same outfits they wore during '2017 MAMA' performance.Check out NU'EST W and SEVENTEEN's 'HEAVEN' dance practice video above!(Credit= 'Pledis Artist' YouTube, 'mcountdown' Facebook)(SBS Star)