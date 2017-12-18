[SBS Star] TAEYANG & Min Hyorin will Get Married in February 2018

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin will marry next year!On December 18, Korean celebrity media company STARNEWS reported, TAEYANG will tie the knot with Min Hyorin next February before he enlists in the military.TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed, "TAEYANG will get married in February of next year before he gets enlisted in the military."Min Hyorin's management agency Plum Actors also said to the media, "They are indeed getting married. But exact date has not been confirmed. They are preparing for wedding quietly."TAEYANG and Min Hyorin first met in 2014, while shooting for TAEYANG's solo track '1AM' music video and started dating since then.The two admitted about the dating rumor in 2015 and has been dating for three years.Congratulations!(Credit= 'hyorin_min' Instagram, 'TAEYANG' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)