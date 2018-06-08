SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Interacts with Fans through Official Social Media Account
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Interacts with Fans through Official Social Media Account

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.06.08 10:15 수정 2018.06.08 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Interacts with Fans through Official Social Media Account
Actor Yoo Seung Ho gives a try to interact with his fans by launching his own social media account and gains incessant attention from the public.

On June 5, his management agency San Entertainment has announced that the official social media account of Yoo Seung Ho is available.

Previously, Yoo Seung Ho has never interacted with his fans online although it has been 18 years since he made debut as a child actor.

Because his fans could see him only through films, dramas, or some TV shows on screen, Yoo Seung Ho's social media account is relentlessly getting attention.

With the photo of Yoo Seung Ho in chic black outfits, he made a post, saying, "Please keep your eyes on the account!", and humbly asked his fans to follow his account.Yoo Seung HoAfter 6 days since he unveiled the first photo, Yoo Seung Ho has actively released photos of him while he was attending an event in Malaysia.Yoo Seung HoWith the photos of him that show his bright smiles at the event, Yoo Seung Ho's fans cannot take their eyes off from his posts.

His fans expect that from the account, they can constantly see Yoo Seung Ho's daily lives and behind stage.
Yoo Seung Ho(Credit= 'yooseungho.san.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
선거방송의 강자

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호