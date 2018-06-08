[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Interacts with Fans through Official Social Media Account

Actor Yoo Seung Ho gives a try to interact with his fans by launching his own social media account and gains incessant attention from the public.On June 5, his management agency San Entertainment has announced that the official social media account of Yoo Seung Ho is available.Previously, Yoo Seung Ho has never interacted with his fans online although it has been 18 years since he made debut as a child actor.Because his fans could see him only through films, dramas, or some TV shows on screen, Yoo Seung Ho's social media account is relentlessly getting attention.With the photo of Yoo Seung Ho in chic black outfits, he made a post, saying, "Please keep your eyes on the account!", and humbly asked his fans to follow his account.After 6 days since he unveiled the first photo, Yoo Seung Ho has actively released photos of him while he was attending an event in Malaysia.With the photos of him that show his bright smiles at the event, Yoo Seung Ho's fans cannot take their eyes off from his posts.His fans expect that from the account, they can constantly see Yoo Seung Ho's daily lives and behind stage.(Credit= 'yooseungho.san.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)