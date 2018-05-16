SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon & Jin Se Yun's Agencies to Deny Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon & Jin Se Yun's Agencies to Deny Dating Rumors

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.16 14:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon & Jin Se Yuns Agencies to Deny Dating Rumors
The agencies of actor Yoon Si Yoon and actress Jin Se Yun have responded to reports of their relationship.
Yoon Si Yoon, Jin Se YunOn May 16, one media outlet reported that the TV Chosun's drama 'The Grand Prince' co-stars Yoon Si Yoon and Jin Se Yun are currently dating.
Yoon Si Yoon, Jin Se YunOne industry insider commented for the report, "Most people on the drama set sensed their relationship as they couldn't hide their affection for each other."
Yoon Si Yoon, Jin Se YunIn response to the report, Yoon Si Yoon's management agency MOA Entertainment commented, "The dating rumors with Jin Se Yun are not true. They are just close friends."

Jin Se Yun's Earlybird Entertainment also denied, "It (the report) is definitely not true. The rumors seem to have risen solely because they are close to each other."

(Credit= 'moa_ent' 'jinseyun.go' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호