[SBS Star] Yoon Si Yoon & Jin Se Yun's Agencies to Deny Dating Rumors

The agencies of actor Yoon Si Yoon and actress Jin Se Yun have responded to reports of their relationship.On May 16, one media outlet reported that the TV Chosun's drama 'The Grand Prince' co-stars Yoon Si Yoon and Jin Se Yun are currently dating.One industry insider commented for the report, "Most people on the drama set sensed their relationship as they couldn't hide their affection for each other."In response to the report, Yoon Si Yoon's management agency MOA Entertainment commented, "The dating rumors with Jin Se Yun are not true. They are just close friends."Jin Se Yun's Earlybird Entertainment also denied, "It (the report) is definitely not true. The rumors seem to have risen solely because they are close to each other."(Credit= 'moa_ent' 'jinseyun.go' Instagram)(SBS Star)