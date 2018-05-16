[SBS Star] Shin Mina Becomes the Owner of a Multi-million Dollars Building

Korean actress Shin Mina has reportedly purchased a building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.On May 15, Maeil Business reported that Shin Mina bought a building near Samgakji station, Yongsan-gu for 5.55 billion won (approximately 5.1 million dollars).Yongsan-gu is the most culturally diverse area in the country, and one of the most popular districts to visit and live in Seoul.According to the report, Shin Mina has purchased a very old building.A real estate expert commented, "That area is made of old buildings, but a significant profit is expected to be generated if new buildings get built."It is speculated that Shin Mina bought the building to renovate the current building or build a new building.Meanwhile, Shin Mina is in the process of reviewing her next project after the end of tvN's drama 'With You', which she starred in with actor Lee Je Hoon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ament_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)